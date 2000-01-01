Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1612)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1612

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1612

  • Market CapHKD369.840m
  • SymbolSEHK:1612
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9367D1025

Company Profile

Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd is engaged in manufacturing medical devices, focusing on respiratory products, imaging contrast media power injector disposable products, and orthopaedic and rehabilitation products for OEM business.

Latest 1612 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .