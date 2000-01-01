Vinci SA (XETRA:SQU)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SQU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SQU

  • Market Cap€54.132bn
  • SymbolXETRA:SQU
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000125486

Company Profile

Vinci SA is a construction company that designs, builds, finances and manages facilities such as transport systems, public and private buildings, urban developments, and water, energy and communication networks.

Latest SQU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .