Vinco Financial Group Ltd (SEHK:8340)

APAC company
Market Info - 8340

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8340

  • Market CapHKD35.200m
  • SymbolSEHK:8340
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9360V1095

Company Profile

Vinco Financial Group Ltd along with its subsidiaries provides financial services in Hong Kong. It provides fund raising for both the equity capital market and debt market. Majority of the revenue is derived from the provision of financial services.

