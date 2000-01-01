Vinco Financial Group Ltd (SEHK:8340)
- Market CapHKD35.200m
- SymbolSEHK:8340
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINKYG9360V1095
Company Profile
Vinco Financial Group Ltd along with its subsidiaries provides financial services in Hong Kong. It provides fund raising for both the equity capital market and debt market. Majority of the revenue is derived from the provision of financial services.