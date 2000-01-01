Vinda International Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:3331)
Vinda International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company manufactures and sells a range of tissue paper and personal care products in the market. Its reportable segments are Household paper products which account for the majority of revenue, and Personal care products. The group has a business presence in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from Mainland China.Vinda International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the household products industry. Its business is comprised of the sale of household paper including wood pulp napkin towels and sanitary wipes.