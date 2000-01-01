Vine Energy Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:VEI)
North American company
- Market Cap$970.670m
- SymbolNYSE:VEI
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS92735P1030
Vine Resources Inc is a pure play natural gas company. It is primarily focused on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shales are among the highest quality, highest return dry gas resource plays in North America with approximately 489 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in place in the Haynesville play.