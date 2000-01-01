Vintage Wine Estates Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VWE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VWE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VWE
- Market Cap$462.150m
- SymbolNASDAQ:VWE
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- Currency
- ISINUS92747V1061
Company Profile
Vintage Wine Estates Inc is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State.