Viohalco SA (EURONEXT:VIO)
Market Info - VIO
Company Info - VIO
- Market Cap€894.200m
- SymbolEURONEXT:VIO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAluminum
- ISINBE0974271034
Company Profile
Viohalco SA is a metal processing company manufacturing aluminium, copper, cables, steel and steel pipes products. Its production facilities are at Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Russia, Australia, and the United Kingdom.