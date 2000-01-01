Viohalco SA (EURONEXT:VIO)

European company
Market Info - VIO

Company Info - VIO

  • Market Cap€894.200m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:VIO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAluminum
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0974271034

Company Profile

Viohalco SA is a metal processing company manufacturing aluminium, copper, cables, steel and steel pipes products. Its production facilities are at Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Russia, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Latest VIO news

