Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners was formed by Diamondback Energy in 2014 to own mineral royalty interests in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2020, Viper owns 24,350 net royalty acres that produced 26,551 boe/d. Proved reserves are mostly oil, and at the end of 2019 stand at 99,392 mboe.Viper Energy Partners LP is engaged in the acquisition and exploitation of oil & natural gas properties in North America. Its properties include mineral interests in Midland County, Texas in the Permian Basin.