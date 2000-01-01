Vipera (LSE:VIP)

UK company
  • Market Cap£24.000m
  • SymbolLSE:VIP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • ISINGB00B5M62J37

Vipera PLC provides software that enables mobile access to personal financial services and offers multi-channel mobility solutions for banking, card management, digital customer engagement and other functionality.

