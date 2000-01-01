Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VIPS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VIPS

  • Market Cap$9.500bn
  • SymbolNYSE:VIPS
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92763W1036

Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd is an online discount retailer for brands in China. It offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com, vip.com and lefeng.com websites.

Latest VIPS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .