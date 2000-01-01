Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc is a company which operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The reportable segments of the company are technology which develops, distributes and licenses computer based digital solutions, and transcription segment which provides recording and transcription services.