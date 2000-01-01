VIQ Solutions Inc (TSX:VQS)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VQS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VQS

  • Market CapCAD24.970m
  • SymbolTSX:VQS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA91825V1031

Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally.

Latest VQS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .