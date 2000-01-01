Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRX)
Market Info - VIRX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VIRX
- Market Cap$96.330m
- SymbolNASDAQ:VIRX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS92765F1084
Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on advancing new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphoma.