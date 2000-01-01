Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRX)

North American company
Company Info - VIRX

  • Market Cap$96.330m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VIRX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92765F1084

Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on advancing new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphoma.

