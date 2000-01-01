Company Profile

Virbac SA is a major drug manufacturing company with a focus on animal health. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Europe, followed by North America and Latin America. Most of the company's sales are generated from its Companion Animals segment, followed by its Food Producing Animals segment. Veterinarians remain Virbac's main client, yet the company's clients are particularly diverse throughout the world in terms of profession, size and expectations. Virbac's strategy focuses on dominating niche markets while either avoiding or remaining differentiated within the more competitive markets.