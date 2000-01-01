Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp is engaged in the designing, producing and distributing of quality furniture for the commercial and education markets. It manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, and activity tables, folding chairs and folding tables. Its primary furniture lines are constructed of tubular metal legs and frames, combined with wood and plastic tops, plastic seats and backs, upholstered seats and backs, and upholstered rigid polyethylene and polypropylene shells. The company manufactures its products in Torrance, California, and Conway, Arkansas, for sale primarily in the United States.