Virgin Money Holdings (UK) (LSE:VM.)

UK company
Market Info - VM.

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VM.

  • Market Cap£1.558bn
  • SymbolLSE:VM.
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorBanks - Regional - Europe
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BQ8P0644

Company Profile

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC is a retail-only bank focused on providing residential mortgages, savings, credit cards, investment and insurance products to customers through including online and mobile, call centers, national network and other channels.

