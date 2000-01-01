Virgin Money UK (LSE:VMUK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VMUK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VMUK
- Market Cap£2.753bn
- SymbolLSE:VMUK
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BD6GN030
Company Profile
CYBG PLC is engaged in providing banking services. It offers products and services including mortgages, current accounts, term lending, personal loans, working capital solutions, overdrafts, credit cards and payment and transaction services.