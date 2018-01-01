Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VORB) Share Price

VORB
Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc
North American company
Industrials
Aerospace & Defense
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated space company that provides customers with dedicated small satellite launch capabilities. Its launches have delivered satellites to orbit for customers across commercial, civil, and national security and defense markets, both domestically and internationally.
NASDAQ:VORB
US92771A1016
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest VORB News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News