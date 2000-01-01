Virgin Wines UK (LSE:VINO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VINO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VINO
- Market Cap£127.310m
- SymbolLSE:VINO
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- Currency
- ISINGB00BN33TR63
Company Profile
Virgin Wines UK PLC is engaged in the manufacturing of wines, beers, and spirits. The product portfolio of the company includes Red Wine, Sparkling Wine, Dessert Wine, Champagne, Cremant, and Cava among others.