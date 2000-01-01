Virginia Hills Oil Corp (TSX:VHO)

North American company
Market Info - VHO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VHO

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:VHO
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA9278201004

Company Profile

Virginia Hills Oil Corp, formerly Pinecrest Energy Inc is a petroleum and natural gas exploration, production and development company, with operations in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

