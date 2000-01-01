Virios Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VIRI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VIRI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VIRI
- Market Cap$81.460m
- SymbolNASDAQ:VIRI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS92829J1043
Company Profile
Virios Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as fibromyalgia.