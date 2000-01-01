Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp is engaged in the business of commercializing a portfolio of patents. It is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for secure communications including 4G LTE security. The company GABRIEL connection technology, are designed to facilitate secure communications and provide the security platform required by next-generation Internet-based applications such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, remote desktop, and Machine-to-Machine communications. The firm sells their products in various market segments, including, healthcare, finance, and government.VirnetX Holding Corp is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for secure communications. The company's software and technology solutions, include its Secure Domain Name Registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology.