Virscend Education Company Ltd (SEHK:1565)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1565

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1565

  • Market CapHKD4.540bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1565
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG936691024

Company Profile

Virscend Education Company Ltd provides K-12 private education services in China. It operates five schools for grades K-12 and one university. The firm mainly offers the bilingual learning environment for primary, middle and high school students.

Latest 1565 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .