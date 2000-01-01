Company Profile

Virtu Financial Inc is a leading technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the global financial markets. The company's operating segment includes Market Making; Execution Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Market Making segment. The Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures and options markets across global equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Ireland; Singapore; Canada; Australia and Other Countries.Virtu Financial Inc is a leading technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the global financial markets. It maintains a technology platform which provides quotations to buyers and sellers of various securities.