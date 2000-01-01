Company Profile

Viscofan SA is a Spanish producer and distributor of artificial casings for the meat industry. The company offers both natural and synthetic materials for the customised casing and animal gut meat processing industry. Its business segments are cellulose, collagen, plastic, nonpack films, fibrous, and machinery. The breakdown by geographical area is: North America, with approximately one third of sales, Europe and Asia, with more than half of sales; and Latin America.Viscofan SA is engaged in manufacturing & selling of artificial casings of cellulose for meat products. It is also engaged in production and marketing of food products.