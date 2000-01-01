Company Profile

Viscom AG is a Germany-based company. It develops, manufactures and sells automated inspection systems. The product portfolio includes the bandwidth of optical and X-ray inspection operations. The company's products are used in the production of automotive electronics, aerospace technology, and industrial electronics. Viscom products consist of solder joint inspection, which includes AOI, AXI, and MXI; solder paste inspection, wire bond inspection, and others. The construction and delivery of machines generate maximum revenue for the company. Geographically, the company offers its services to Europe, America, and Asia. The Europe region generates maximum revenue for the company.Viscom AG develops, manufactures and sells automated inspection systems such as automatic optical and X-Ray inspection systems as well as inspection solutions for use in industrial production.