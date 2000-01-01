Vishay Intertechnology Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:VSH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VSH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VSH
- Market Cap$3.369bn
- SymbolNYSE:VSH
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINUS9282981086
Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology Inc provides discrete semiconductors and passive components to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These products are found in industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, power supplies, military, aerospace, and medical markets. The firm's portfolio of products includes transistors, diodes, optoelectronic components, capacitors, inductors, and resistive products. Less than half of the firm's revenue is generated in Asia, with the rest coming from Europe and the Americas.Vishay Intertechnology Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components. The semiconductors include MOSFETs, diodes, and optoelectronic components. The passive components include resistive products, capacitors, and inductors.