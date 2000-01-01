Visiativ SA (EURONEXT:ALVIV)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALVIV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALVIV
- Market Cap€68.240m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALVIV
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINFR0004029478
Company Profile
Visiativ SA is a France-based company engaged in the integration of software solutions and development of Web platforms in Europe. The solutions offered by the company include High-Speed Digital Transformation, myCAD, SolidWorks and Moovapps.Visiativ SA is engaged in publishing collaborative software for business digital transformation. It also provides development and integration of 3D design, simulation, files management, and quality system management.