Visible Gold Mines Inc (TSX:VGD)
Company Info - VGD
- Market CapCAD0.950m
- SymbolTSX:VGD
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA92834E3068
Company Profile
Visible Gold Mines Inc is engaged in acquisition and exploration of mineral properties with prospects for hosting gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company has single reporting segment.