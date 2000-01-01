Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR)

North American company
Market Info - VMAR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VMAR

  • Market Cap$96.920m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VMAR
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINCAC966571167

Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing electric outboard powertrain systems and our related technology. The company manufactures hand-crafted, highly durable, low maintenance, environmentally-friendly electric recreational powerboats. It manufactures four models of electric powerboats Phoenix 290, Bruce 22, Volt 180, Fantail 217, and Quietude 156.

