Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR)
North American company
This share can be held in
- Market Cap$96.920m
- SymbolNASDAQ:VMAR
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINCAC966571167
Company Profile
Vision Marine Technologies Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing electric outboard powertrain systems and our related technology. The company manufactures hand-crafted, highly durable, low maintenance, environmentally-friendly electric recreational powerboats. It manufactures four models of electric powerboats Phoenix 290, Bruce 22, Volt 180, Fantail 217, and Quietude 156.