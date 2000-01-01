Visionary Gold Corp (TSX:VIZ)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VIZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VIZ
- Market CapCAD7.750m
- SymbolTSX:VIZ
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA92838A1021
Company Profile
Visionary Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on precious metal properties. The company holds interests in the Wolf Gold Project, located in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.Galileo Exploration Ltd is a junior gold and base metals exploration company. It operates in two industry segments, being petroleum and natural gas and acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.