Visionary Gold Corp (TSX:VIZ)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VIZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VIZ

  • Market CapCAD7.750m
  • SymbolTSX:VIZ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA92838A1021

Company Profile

Visionary Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on precious metal properties. The company holds interests in the Wolf Gold Project, located in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.Galileo Exploration Ltd is a junior gold and base metals exploration company. It operates in two industry segments, being petroleum and natural gas and acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.

Latest VIZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .