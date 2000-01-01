Visionstate Corp (TSX:VIS)

North American company
Market Info - VIS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VIS

  • Market CapCAD1.080m
  • SymbolTSX:VIS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA92836B2012

Company Profile

Visionstate Corp is a Canada-based company. It provides interactive electronic business solutions in the form of a touchscreen, mobile way finding, and efficiency applications, as well as consulting, graphic and web design, and related services.

