Vista Gold Corp (AMEX:VGZ)

North American company
Market Info - VGZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VGZ

  • Market Cap$70.430m
  • SymbolAMEX:VGZ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA9279263037

Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp is a gold mining company. Its principal asset is its flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Other projects include non-core projects in Mexico & US, and royalty interests in projects in Indonesia.

Latest VGZ news

