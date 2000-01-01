Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:VIST)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VIST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VIST

  • Market Cap$646.630m
  • SymbolNYSE:VIST
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92837L1098

Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV is a special purpose acquisition company that is created with the purpose of completing a merger, acquisition of assets, interests, combination, consolidation, reorganization or any other business.

Latest VIST news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .