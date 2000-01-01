Vistar Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8535)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD97.200m
  • SymbolSEHK:8535
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSecurity & Protection Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9377R1092

Company Profile

Vistar Holdings Ltd is engaged in the provision of installation, alteration and addition works, and maintenance services of electrical and mechanical engineering systems in Hong Kong.

