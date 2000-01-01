Company Profile

Vistra Corp, formerly Vistra Energy emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. The EFH assets make it one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in Texas. It owns and operates 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, and natural gas generation in its wholesale generation segment after acquiring Dynegy in 2018. Its retail electricity segment serves 5 million customers in 19 states. Vistra's retail business serves almost one third of all Texas electricity consumers.Vistra Energy Corp through its subsidiaries is in electricity market activities including power generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management and retail sales of electricity to end users.