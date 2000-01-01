Vistry Group (LSE:VTY)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VTY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VTY

  • Market Cap£1.254bn
  • SymbolLSE:VTY
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResidential Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0001859296

Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC is a construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company has properties at Warwick, Winnersh, Winchester, Rugby, Wokingham, Devon, Cambridge, Bursledon, among others.Bovis Homes Group PLC is a home builder. The company is engaged in designing, building, and selling of new homes for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords.

Latest VTY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

VTY Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .