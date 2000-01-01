Vita 34 AG (XETRA:V3V)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - V3V
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - V3V
- Market Cap€53.300m
- SymbolXETRA:V3V
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0BL849
Company Profile
Vita 34 AG is a Germany based umbilical cord blood bank. It supplies cryo-preservation and provides for the logistics to collect the blood, the preparation and the storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood and tissue.