Company Profile

Vita Group Ltd is a consultative sales organization that markets and sells technology and communication products and services. The company sells its products and services through its retail store brands, small to medium businesses, and government enterprise channels in Australia. The company operates under the brands Telstra, Fone Zone, Telstra Business Centres, Sprout, Vita Enterprise Solutions, and SQDAthletica. Subsidiaries of the company include Next Byte Holdings Pty Ltd, Communique Holdings Pty Ltd., Fone Zone Pty Ltd., Vita People Pty Ltd, and SQD Global Pty Ltd.