Vital Energy Inc (TSX:VUX)
Company Info - VUX
- Market CapCAD3.290m
- SymbolTSX:VUX
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINCA92847K1093
Company Profile
Vital Energy Inc is a public junior oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta, focused on conventional crude oil exploration, development, and production in Western Canada. The company's projects include Gull Lake, Penant and Baxter.