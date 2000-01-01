Vital Farms Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VITL)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VITL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VITL

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VITL
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92847W1036

Company Profile

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee.

Latest VITL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .