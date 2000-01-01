Vital Metals Ltd (ASX:VML)
- SymbolASX:VML
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINAU000000VML1
Company Profile
Vital Metals Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Burkina Faso. Its projects include Bouli Gold Project, Niger, Kollo Gold Project, Burkina Faso, Nabenia Zinc Prospect, Burkina Faso, Loubel Zinc Prospect, Burkina Faso, and others. Geographically, it generates most of its revenue from Australia.Vital Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in mineral exploration in Australia and in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company's main projects include Watershed Scheelite project and Burkina Faso Project.