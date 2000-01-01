Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL)

North American company
Market Info - VTL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VTL

  • Market Cap$35.170m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VTL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92847R1041

Company Profile

Vital Therapies Inc is a biotherapeutic company. The Company is engaged in developing a cell-based therapy targeting treatment acute forms of liver failure. Its product includes the ELAD System an extracorporeal bio-artificial liver support system.

