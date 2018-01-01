Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Vitalhub Corp (TSE:VHI) Share Price

VHI

Vitalhub Corp

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Healthcare

Right Arrow 2

Health Information Services

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XTSE

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions. The company sells into five major geographic regions: Canada, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom, Australia, and parts of Western Asia. It derives a majority of revenue from Canada.Vitalhub Corp is engaged in providing mobile healthcare solutions that allow clinicians to rapidly access the most comprehensive and relevant information about their patients. The company does not generate cash flows from operations.

TSE:VHI

CA92847V5018

CAD

Loading Comparison

Latest VHI News