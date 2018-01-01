Vitalhub Corp (TSE:VHI) Share Price

Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions. The company sells into five major geographic regions: Canada, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom, Australia, and parts of Western Asia. It derives a majority of revenue from Canada.Vitalhub Corp is engaged in providing mobile healthcare solutions that allow clinicians to rapidly access the most comprehensive and relevant information about their patients. The company does not generate cash flows from operations.