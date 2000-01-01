Vitality Products Inc (TSX:VPI)

North American company
Market Info - VPI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VPI

  • Market CapCAD3.340m
  • SymbolTSX:VPI
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINCA92847D1050

Company Profile

Vitality Products Inc is in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. Its product portfolio comprises Digest+, Power Iron + Organic Spirulina, Time Release B60 Complete + C, and Time Release Super Multi+.

