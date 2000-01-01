Company Profile

Vitality Products Inc is in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. Its product portfolio comprises Digest+, Power Iron + Organic Spirulina, Time Release B60 Complete + C, and Time Release Super Multi+.Vitality Products Inc is in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing natural health products, including vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements.