Vitec Group (The) (LSE:VTC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VTC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VTC
- Market Cap£291.880m
- SymbolLSE:VTC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- Currency
- ISINGB0009296665
Company Profile
Vitec Group (The) PLC provides products and solutions for the image capture and sharing market. The business is organized into three segments; Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions. It engages in designing, manufactures and distributing camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, light emitting diode (LED) lights, mobile power, monitors and bags. Its products are mainly used by broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and related enterprises. The Imaging Solutions and Production Solutions business accounts for the majority of the company revenues.Vitec Group (The) PLC designs, manufactures and distributes products for broadcasting, film and video production to broadcasters and independent content creators. Its business segments are Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions.