Vitesco Technologies Group AG (XETRA:VTSC) Share Price

Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group AG focuses on the development and production of components and system solutions for the powertrain of hybrid and electric vehicles and combustion engine-based vehicles. Its portfolio includes 48 Volt electrification solutions, electric drives, and power electronics for hybrid and battery electric vehicles. Furthermore, the product range counts electronic controls, sensors, actuators, turbochargers, hydraulic components, and pumps as well as solutions for exhaust after-treatment. Its operating segments are Electronic Controls, Electrification Technology, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing.

