Vitreous Glass Inc (TSX:VCI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VCI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VCI
- Market CapCAD15.710m
- SymbolTSX:VCI
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINCA92852B1013
Company Profile
Vitreous Glass Inc cleans, crushes, and sells waste glass to the fiberglass manufacturing industry. The company also removes the contaminates and crushes the glass to sand and then this sand is sold to fiberglass insulation manufacturers as furnace ready cullet for use in their production facilities. The company's services are used by commercial and industrial customers. Geographically the company caters its service to the Canadian market.Vitreous Glass Inc cleans, crushes, and sells waste glass to the fiberglass manufacturing industry. The company also removes the contaminates and crushes the glass to sand and then this sand is sold to fiberglass insulation manufacturers.