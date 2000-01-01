Company Profile

Vitreous Glass Inc cleans, crushes, and sells waste glass to the fiberglass manufacturing industry. The company also removes the contaminates and crushes the glass to sand and then this sand is sold to fiberglass insulation manufacturers as furnace ready cullet for use in their production facilities. The company's services are used by commercial and industrial customers. Geographically the company caters its service to the Canadian market.Vitreous Glass Inc cleans, crushes, and sells waste glass to the fiberglass manufacturing industry. The company also removes the contaminates and crushes the glass to sand and then this sand is sold to fiberglass insulation manufacturers.