Vitruvio Real Estate SOCIMI SA (XMAD:YVIT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - YVIT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YVIT
- Market Cap€104.910m
- SymbolXMAD:YVIT
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINES0105139002
Company Profile
Vitruvio Real Estate SOCIMI SA is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in office, residential and commercial real estate market.