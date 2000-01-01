Vitruvio Real Estate SOCIMI SA (XMAD:YVIT)

European company
Market Info - YVIT

Company Info - YVIT

  • Market Cap€104.910m
  • SymbolXMAD:YVIT
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105139002

Company Profile

Vitruvio Real Estate SOCIMI SA is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in office, residential and commercial real estate market.

Latest YVIT news

