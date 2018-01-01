Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) Share Price

VIVK
Vivakor Inc is an operator, acquirer, and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, with a focus on soil remediation. The company remediates the soil and extracts hydrocarbons, such as oils, which are then used to produce asphaltic cement and petroleum-based products. Currently, the company is focusing on remediating oil spills resulting from the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and naturally occurring oil sand deposits in the Unita basin of Eastern Utah.Vivakor Inc is a technology and asset acquisition company. The company identifies new technologies and acquires them or provides secured funding for their development and commercialization.
